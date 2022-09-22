Mark Curry to return to Wicked in the West End

A new Wizard is heading to Oz!

It has been announced that Gary Wilmot (The Prince of Egypt) will play his final Wicked performance on 16 October 2022, before Mark Curry, who previously appeared in the show from 2016 to 2017, will step into the production from 18 October.

Also currently in the show are Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba) and Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda).

Further cast includes Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Maggie Lynne, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

Curry said today: "I'm thrilled to be returning to Oz after five years away and to have this opportunity to play The Wizard again in the incredible Wicked. I look forward to joining this brilliant cast and working again with the fantastic creative team and producers."

The remainder of the cast is subject to change from Tuesday 7 March 2023.

Yesterday there was some exciting film news for the musical, which has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman.

Tickets for the show are on sale below.