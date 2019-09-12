Mamma Mia! extends West End run

Mamma Mia! will extend its West End run until 19 September 2020, it has been announced.

The musical, which features the iconic music of Abba, first premiered in 1999 and has been adapted into a hit film starring Meryl Streep, with a sequel released last year starring Lily James.

The stage show is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The cast is led by Mazz Murray as Donna, Kirsty Hoiles as Tanya, Ricky Butt as Rosie, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Lucy May Barker as Sophie, Cameron Burt as Sky, Melissa Nettleford as Ali, Sophie Matthew as Lisa, Taylor Bradshaw as Eddie and Danny Nattrass as Pepper, with Caroline Deverill playing the role of Donna at certain performances.

The show recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at the Novello Theatre.