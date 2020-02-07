Magic Goes Wrong announces new West End cast

Brand new casting has been announced for Magic Goes Wrong, as Mischief Theatre's comedic caper continues its run at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Laurence Pears will play Sophisticato from 31 March until 31 May, Lauren Ingram will play Spitzmaus from 31 March, Sydney K Smith will play Mickey from 5 April, Kazeem Tosin Amore will play The Blade from 7 April, Laura Kirman will play Bear from 7 April, Harry Kershaw will play Mind Mangler from 5 May and Tom Babbage will play Sophisticato from 2 June. The company is completed by Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen and Christian James with additional casting to be announced.

The piece is directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with sound design by Paul Groothuis and video and projection design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the magic consultant. The composer is Steve Brown, alongside movement director Ali James, associate director Hannah Sharkey and resident director Amy Marchant.

It is currently booking at the venue until 30 August 2020.