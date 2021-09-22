Magic Goes Wrong in the West End full casting announced

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming West End return of the much-loved Magic Goes Wrong, running at the Apollo Theatre.

Appearing will be Louise Beresford as Peg, Scott Hunter as Mel, Shane David-Joseph as Sophisticato, Henry Lewis as Mind Mangler, Jane Milligan as Madame Escapade, Genevieve Nicole as Eugenia, Sydney K Smith as Mickey, Kazeem Tosin-Amore as The Blade and Nancy Zamit as Martina. Also appearing are Steph De Whalley, Christian James and Tom Wainwright.

Penned by by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller, Magic Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace.

Lighting design is by David Howe, with sound design by Paul Groothuis and video and projection design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the magic consultant. The composer is Steve Brown, alongside movement director Ali James with additional material and associate direction by Hannah Sharkey.

The piece runs from 21 October to 27 February 2022, with tickets on sale below.