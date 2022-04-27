Moulin Rouge!, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen and more announced for Magic at the Musicals event

The initial line-up has been confirmed for Magic Radio's upcoming live event at the Royal Albert Hall this autumn.

Under the banner of Magic at the Musicals, fans will be treated to performances from such shows as Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Frozen, Moulin Rouge!, The Drifters Girl and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, with further acts to be announced.

The event is produced by TBI Media.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 9am on Friday 29 April, with the event itself being staged on 18 September 2022.

Tickets for productions of the participating shows are available below.