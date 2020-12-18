Lucie Jones and David Hunter to perform Cadogan Hall concert with live-stream options

David Hunter and Lucie Jones will star in a concert being presented at Cadogan Hall in London.

The concert will see the pair reunite after starring opposite each other in the West End production of Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre.

Hunter originated the role of Dr Pomatter in the West End, while Jones took over the role of Jenna from the summer of 2019. The pair were unable to reunite for the show due to the lockdown and the closure of West End venues.

There will be socially distanced seats available as well as streaming options for worldwide audiences.

The concert will take place on Sunday 24 January at 5pm.