Louise Dearman, Kerry Ellis and more to appear in Variety Night Live in Aylesbury

A special one-off event will be taking place next month in Aylesbury.

Inspired by classic variety show Sunday Night at the London Palladium, the show will feature highlights from music, comedy and dance. Appearing will be Wicked alums Kerry Ellis and Louise Dearman, as well as Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay, Strictly Come Dancing's Vincent Simone, ex School Of Rock star Jack Manders, and Diablo Juggling star Marky Jay. The event, running on 14 January at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury, is hosted by British Comedy Award Winner Mike Doyle.

Producers GMP said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be able to take our show to the stunning Aylesbury Waterside Theatre next year.

"To have Kerry and Louise at the helm with the hilarious piano man (and Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer act) Jon Courtenay, plus Strictly favourite Vincent Simone all together for one night only…it's one of the best lineups we've ever had!"

Dearman added: "Variety shows were a big part of my childhood, watching them on tv and enjoying all the acts. To be a part of Variety Night Live is so exciting and I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with such wonderful acts."

Ellis said: "Very excited to be joining this line up of talent. A night full of variety is just what we need right now!"