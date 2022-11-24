London cast announced for The Rocky Horror Show

Casting has been revealed for the London return of Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show.

Reprising the role of Brad Majors in the 50th anniversary production will be Ore Oduba (Strictly Come Dancing winner) alongside Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys) as Frank 'n' Furter, Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia!) as Janet, Kristian Lavercombe (Jesus Christ Superstar) who has accumulated over 2000 performances as Riff Raff, Darcy Finden as Columbia, Ben Westhead (Oliver!) as Rocky, Suzie McAdams (School of Rock) as Magenta and Joe Allen (Little Shop of Horrors) as Eddie and Dr Scott.

Playing the Phantoms are Stefania Du Toit (Starlight Express), Jessica Sole (Into The Woods), Reece Budin (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Fionán O'Carroll, making his professional debut.

The cast is completed by Nathan Shaw (Walk Like A Man) as Male Swing and Tyla Nurden (Funny Girl) as Female Swing.

Obuda commented: "I can't wait to reunite with my Rocky family, reprising my role as Brad Majors. There is just nothing quite like The Rocky Horror Show. I had the most incredible time touring the country last year, so to slip on the heels and zip up my corset again on the 50th anniversary of this iconic show will be so special. I can't wait to Time Warp again with London audiences at the Peacock Theatre next year, it's going to be epic!"

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the cult musical, which first opened in London in 1973, features hits such as "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and "The Time-Warp". It follows squeaky-clean college kids Brad and Janet who take refuge in a mysterious house after their car breaks down and experience a night they will never forget.

The Rocky Horror Show runs at London's Peacock Theatre from 3 May to 10 June 2023, with tickets on sale below.