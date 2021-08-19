Little Angel Theatre unveils new anniversary season shows including There's a Rang-tan in My Bedroom

Little Angel Theatre has announced its autumn/winter season, coinciding with its 60th anniversary.

The season will feature the stage production of There's a Rang-Tan in my Bedroom and Other Stories, inspired by Greenpeace campaign films and penned by James Sellick, directed by Maia Kirkman-Richards with set and costumes by Kate Bunce.

Featuring a voiceover by Emma Thompson and running from 10 September to 7 November, the piece focusses on the vital importance of children understanding the magic of nature. It has lighting by Sherry Coenen, puppets by Maia Kirkman-Richards, composition and sound design by Dominic Sales and creative production by Miranda Pitcher. Ajjaz Awad and Aya Nakamura will star.

Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane will adapt Piers Torday's There May be a Castle into a new musical, with the Christmastime magical story playing from 13 November to 23 January.

It has puppets by Judith Hope, set and costumes by Ellie Mills and lighting by Coenen.

The Little Angel Studios will host a production of The Wishing Tree, inspired by a new Joseph Coelho poem and rescheduled due to the pandemic. The venue will also house a co-production of The Storm Whale, created with York Theatre Royal, The Marlowe Theatre and Engine House. Adapted from Beni Davies' children's book, it plays from 20 November to 30 January.