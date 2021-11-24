Islington's Little Angel Theatre celebrates 60th birthday

Much-loved children's venue the Little Angel Theatre in Islington is celebrating its 60th anniversary today.

The theatre, which was founded by Lyndie and John Wright (whose children include film director Joe Wright) in a former temperance hall, is known for its acclaimed puppet productions. Since opening in 1961 it has continued to offer a programme exclusively tailored to younger audiences.

The anniversary is being marked by a puppetry exhibition in the workshop adjacent to theatre, which lies just off Upper Street. Curated by Lyndie Wright, the exhibition is open until 27 November and promises "a rare chance to see the family's treasure trove of string puppets".

Little Angel Theatre artistic director Samantha Lane and executive director Peta Swindall said: "It is such a privilege to be at the helm of such a wonderful organisation as we turn 60. The Little Angel Theatre is steeped in history, and has inspired and entertained children and their families for many, many years... We look forward to what the next 60 years will bring."

The theatre's Christmas programme includes adaptations of the children's books There May be a Castle by Piers Torday (until 23 January) and The Storm Whale by Benji Davis (until 30 January).