Little Angel Theatre announces digital Christmas season

Children's puppetry theatre the Little Angel has announced an online Christmas season.

The venue's popular adaptation of Tim Hopgood's Wow! Said the Owl will be staged via Zoom (2 to 31 December 2020) so families can recreate an interactive experience at home.

Two digital shorts - Mother Christmas by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane, and Puss-cat's First Christmas by Michael Fowkes - will be released for free on the venue's YouTube channel (from 1 December).

The Little Angel is also adapting Patrick Nielsen and Robyn Wilson-Owen's The Christmas Nisse, an "advent calendar story" that will see a new chapter released on YouTube each day of December.

"We know many families will be missing out on their Christmas theatre trips this year," said artistic director Samantha Lane, "so we're delighted to be sharing some brilliant puppetry productions, old and new, to make this festive season feel extra special."