Listen to new musical Gabriel featuring Daniel Boys, Lauren Samuels, David Bedella and more

Hark the herald angels sing – a new musical to you we bring!

A new musical, Gabriel, has been revealed. The piece has music and lyrics by Andrew Fisher and book by Andrew Fisher and Nick Stimson, will be released on December 14 by SimG Records.

The show features Daniel Boys (Falsetto', Spamalot, Avenue Q ) as Gabriel, Lauren Samuels (Bend It Like Beckham, We Will Rock You and Grease in the West End) as Mary, Stuart Matthew Price (The Rocky Horror Show,Shrek The Musical) as Joseph and David Bedella (& Juliet, In the Heights) as King Herod.

You can have a first listen to the festive piece below.

Also in the cast are James Gillan (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Joel Montague (Waitress), Kit Orton (Spamalot ), Ben Stock (Grease), and Stephen Weller (The Producers).

Fisher said: "This recording is the culmination of eight years of development. Over the years ‘Gabriel' has involved various drafts, play-throughs, workshops, demo recordings, and a full performance, with the aim of a studio castrecording, slated for this autumn. And then COVID hit. Though the odds were against us, we finished it through some impressive teamwork thanks to the goodwill of all involved, all the time observing the restrictions of the pandemic, with singers and musicians either recording remotely or one-by-one in a COVID-safe recording studio.

"That we have achieved it in time for Christmas, is a tribute to the unbeatable kindness and goodwill of the stellar talent I have been privileged to work with. I am more grateful than I can say."