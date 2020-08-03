Listen to the "A Song For Our Time" award-winning number penned by Amir Shoenfeld and Caitlyn Burt

You can have an exclusive first listen to "Looking At The Moon", a brand new musical number that recently won the "A Song For Our Time" competition.

The competition, set up by Danielle Tarento and Paul Wilkins, was aiming to find a new tune to mark the events of 2020. The winning piece is penned by Amir Shoenfeld and Caitlyn Burt, and has now been specially recorded in a new video featuring a performance by award-winning actor Hadley Fraser.

Tarento and Wilkins said: "We were absolutely overwhelmed at the response to this search, with over 260 submissions from across six continents. The standard was incredibly high, with new songs from world-class songwriters from all four corners of the globe. Narrowing them down to a shortlist of three was unbelievably difficult and we are so grateful to Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown for helping us to make the final decision. We are delighted with the chosen song, "Looking At The Moon" and thank Amir and Caitlyn for sharing their message of hope with us."

The initiative is raising funds for Acting for Others – an umbrella organisation doing vital work as the pandemic continues and the vast majority of performances remain unfeasible. You can donate here.

Further Credits

Backing Vocals

Lizzie Bea, Danny Becker, Caitlyn Burt, Natalie Chua, Christopher Dickins, Laura Frances, Gabriela García, Natalie Green, Alex Hammond, Tom Hier, Sarah Ingram, Devon-Elise Johnson, Kurt Kansley, Shane McDaid, Gemma McMeel, Manuel Pacific, Sam O'Rourke, Ben Sell, Samuel Thomas, Laura Thomson, Paul Wilkins

Band

Keys – Amir Shoenfeld

Violin 1 – Jessie May Smart. Violin 2 – Victoria Stephenson

Cello – Rosalind Asprey

Guitar – John Gregson

Clarinet – Diane Hammond

Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements by Amir Shoenfeld. Musical Supervison by Mark Aspinall

Video filmed, edited and mixed by Ben Robbins for The Umbrella Rooms

Artwork designed by Rebecca Pitt

Produced by Danielle Tarento and Paul Wilkins

