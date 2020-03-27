Jason Robert Brown to pick winning tune in global charity search for "a song for our time"

Jason Robert Brown will head up a global charity search to find a "A Song for our Time".

As part of the project, composers are invited to write and submit brand new musical numbers that suitably reflect the situation that we are living through.

Brown, whose shows include The Last Five Years, Parade and The Bridges Of Madison Country, will decide the winning entrant, with the winner's tune then recorded by West End stars and a huge virtual choir, and will be released online in aid of Acting for Others.

Theatre producer Danielle Tarento and actor/producer Paul Wilkins, who are the driving force behind the project, said: "We want to do something useful, that not only raises money for the self-employed in the performing arts who have been so hard hit by the current situation, but also that creates something utterly meaningful.

"We are joining forces with a host of wonderful humans in order to create something inspiring that harnesses the incredible talent our brilliant industry has to offer. We welcome submissions from anyone…and we mean ANYONE. Whether you're an established musical theatre writer or an emerging artist, we would love to hear what you have to offer."

Any budding composers can find out more and submit their tune here with 10 April 2020 as the deadline.