Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In The Heights celebrate the film's launch

The first trailer for the In The Heights movie was revealed and the cast and creative team celebrated at a special event.

Set in New York's Washington Heights, the musical tells the story of a Hispanic-American community over the course of three days.

The film stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and more, with Lin-Manuel Miranda also appearing as Piragüero in his show, which has a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who also writes the screenplay for the film).

After running on Broadway from 2008 to 2011, the piece had its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse in 2014 before transferring to the King's Cross Theatre, where it ran from 2015 to 2017 and won three Olivier Awards.

The film directed by Jon M Chu, is scheduled to be released in June 2020.

You can see photos from the trailer launch here:

Still from the film have also been released:

Anthony Ramos

(© Macall Polay)

Corey Hawkins and Rose Leslie

(© Macall Polay)