Life of Pi extends West End engagement at Wyndham's Theatre

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning stage version of Life of Pi, now playing at Wyndham's Theatre, has extended its West End run.

Producer Simon Friend commented: "We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will once again be extending public booking for Life of Pi, and that audiences continue to flock to this unique show. We are also delighted to have been nominated for nine prestigious Olivier Awards, including the first in history to recognise puppeteers - and when you see them in action you'll see why!"

Adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti, Life of Pi is based on Yann Martel's iconic novel about a boy who goes on a magical journey after being stranded on a boat.

Leading the cast in the central role of Pi is Hiran Abeysekera. He is joined by Mina Anwar (as Ma), Nicholas Khan (as Father), Payal Mistry (as Rani), Tom Espiner (as Father Martin and Commmander Grant-Jones), Raj Ghatak (as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji), Syreeta Kumar (as Mrs Biology Kumar and Zaida Khan), David K S Tse (as Mr Okamoto), Kirsten Foster (as Lulu Chen) and Habib Nasib Nader (as Cook and Voice of Tiger).

Rounding out the company are Fred Davis (as Tiger Head), Daisy Franks (as Tiger Hind), Romina Hytten (as Tiger Heart), Tom Larkin (as Tiger Head), Scarlet Wilderink (as Tiger Heart), and Tom Stacy (as Tiger Hind). Nuwan Hugh Perera is Pi alternate, and the understudies are Alex Chang and Deeivya Meir.

WhatsOnStage recently caught up with Abeysekera and Wilderink to celebrate Pi Day on March 14:





The production is directed by Max Webster, with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Tim Hatley, puppet and movement director Finn Caldwell, puppet designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer Andrew T Mackay, dramaturgist Jack Bradley, casting director Polly Jerrold, associate director Hannah Banister, associate set designer Ross Edwards, costume supervisor Sabrina Cuniberto and props supervisor Ryan O'Connor.

Life of Pi is now booking through to 4 September 2022, with tickets on sale below.