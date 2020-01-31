Life of Pi in the West End full casting announced

Casting has been announced for Life of Pi, as it transfers to the West End following an original run at Sheffield Crucible.

The play is based on the Man Booker-winning novel of the same name, about what happens when a cargo ship sinks in the Pacific Ocean and the only survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16 year-old boy and a Bengal tiger – are stranded together on a lifeboat. The show is adapted from Yann Martel's book by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster.

Leading the cast will be Hiran Abeysekera who returns after playing the role in Sheffield. He is joined by Raj Ghatak, Mina Anwar, Sagar Arya, Alex Chang, Fred Davis, Sagar Arya, Tom Espiner, Kirsten Foster, Daisy Franks, Sarah Kameela Impey, Tom Larkin, Deeivya Meir, Nuwan Hugh Perera, David K S Tse, Romina Hytten, Habib Nasib Nader and Scarlet Wilderink.

WhatsOnStage critic Ron Simpson described the production as "a spectacular on-stage experience". The production will run at the Wyndham's Theatre from 22 June 2020.

Designs are from Tim Hatley, puppet designs are by Finn Caldwell alongside Nick Barnes, lighting is by Tim Lutkin, composition is by Andrew Mackay, sound is by Carolyn Downing, video is by Andrzej Goulding and original casting is by Polly Jerrold.