Les Misérables releases special behind-the-scenes documentary for all-star West End concert

The West End production of Les Misérables has unveiled a special behind-the-scenes look feature for the all-star concert that ran last year.

Featuring interviews with Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and more, the documentary coincides with the charity release of the concert on digital sites. Entitled "Bringing It Home", you can watch the full 16-minute feature below.

For every digital download, at £9.99, The Mackintosh Foundation will separately donate £5.00 to be shared amongst the charity Acting for Others, the Musicians Union Coronavirus Hardship Fund and Captain Tom Moore's Walk for the NHS fund.

Until lockdowns began, Les Misérables was running at the Sondheim Theatre, starring Jon Robyns, Rachelle Ann Go, Bradley Jaden, Shan Ako, and Lily Kerhoas. The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.