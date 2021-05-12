Les Dennis in HMS Pinafore, The Handmaid's Tale and more feature in ENO's 2021/2022 season

ENO has unveiled its 2021 / 2022 season plans.

Cal McCrystal will direct a new production of HMS Pinafore, playing from 29 October to 11 December. Led by Les Dennis (Hairspray), the piece is conducted by Chris Hopkins, with the cast also featuring John Savournin as Captain Corcoran and Elgan Llŷr Thomas as Ralph Rackstraw. New Harewood Artist Alexandra Oomens makes her ENO debut as Josephine, and they are joined by Marcus Farnsworth as the Boatswain, and Henry Waddington as Dick Deadeye. Making her ENO debut is Bethan Langford as Hebe with Hilary Summers as Buttercup. Set and costumes are by takis, while the creative team also features choreographer Lizzi Gee and lighting designer Tim Mitchell.

Richard Jones's new Ring Cycle productions will begin with The Valkyrie in the autumn, with Martyn Brabbins as musical director. A new English translation of Wagner's work comes courtesy of John Deathridge, with the piece designed by Stuart Laing, with Adam Silverman as lighting designer, Sarah Fahie as movement director and Akhila Krishnan as video designer.

The cast features Matthew Rose, Rachel Nicholls, Nicky Spence, Emma Bell, Brindley Sherratt, Susan Bickley, Nadine Benjamin, Idunnu Münch, Katie Stevenson, Claire Barnett-Jones, Jennifer Davis, Sarah-Jane Lewis, Mari Wyn Williams and Fleur Barron. The piece plays from 19 November to 10 December.

Phelim McDermott's production of Philip Glass' Satyagraha will open the season on 14 October, directed by Peter Relton with Carolyn Kuan conducting. Sean Panikkar (M K Gandhi), Musa Ngqungwana (Lord Krishna), William Thomas (Parsi Rustomji), Felicity Buckland (Kasturbai), James Cleverton (Mr Kallenbach), Sarah Pring (Mrs Alexander), Ross Ramgobin (Prince Arjuna) and Gabriella Cassidy (Miss Schlesen) appear.

Into 2022, there will be revivals of Jonathan Miller's production of La bohème, Leoš Janáček's The Cunning Little Vixen and Phelim McDermott's Cosi fan tutte.

A new production of Poul Ruders' The Handmaid's Tale, with libretto by Paul Bentley (based on the award-winning novel by Margaret Atwood), will play from 18 February to 1 Mach. Directed by Jamie Manton, the creative team also features set designer/costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Lucy Carter, movement director Jenny Ogilvie, and translators Robert T Jones and Yveta Synek Graff.

The cast includes Kate Lindsey (Offred), John Findon (Luke), Susan Bickley (Offred's Mother), Emma Bell (Aunt Lydia), Pumeza Matshikiza (Moira), Rhian Lois (Janine/Offwaren), Raehann Bryce-Davis (Serena Joy), Madeleine Shaw (Rita), Solomon Howard (The Commander), Frederick Ballentine (Nick), Elin Pritchard (Ofglen), Alan Oke (The Doctor).

Public booking commences on 2 June.