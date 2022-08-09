Leah Harvey amongst cast for The Wonderful World of Dissocia revival

BAFTA nominee Leah Harvey will star in the upcoming revival of Anthony Neilson's The Wonderful World of Dissocia.

The play, celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2022, is billed as a "poignant and comical delve into the nature of mental illness", with dates from 15 September to 15 October.

Alongside Harvey, further casting includes Archie Backhouse (Goat), Leander Deeny (Victor), Michael Grady-Hall (Vince), Dominique Hamilton (Jane), Daniel Millar (Oathtaker), Phoebe Naughton (Britney) and Tomi Ogbaro (Insecurity Guard).

The new production is directed by Emma Baggott, with set and costume design by Grace Smart, lighting design by Lucía Sánchez Roldán, composition and sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, movement and intimacy direction by Angela Gasparetto, assistant direction by Tramaine Reindorf and casting by Annelie Powell CDG alongside casting assistant Alice Walters.