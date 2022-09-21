Lea Michele in Funny Girl – Broadway photos released

The Broadway revival of Funny Girl has released brand-new production photos, featuring the musical's new star Lea Michele as Fanny Brice.

The photos also feature Tovah Feldshuh, who joined the cast as Mrs. Brice alongside Michele. Take a look below.

Michele and Feldshuh began their runs at the August Wilson Theatre on 6 September. Michele takes over the lead role of Fanny Brice, following the show's original star, Beanie Feldstein. Julie Benko, who has performed the title role through the summer, will continue to lead Thursday performances.

Original stars Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes continue in their roles as Nick Arnstein and Eddie Ryan, respectively. They are joined by Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and an acting company that includes Miriam Ali, Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Margery Cohen, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Tom Galantich, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Connor McRory Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Timothy Shew, Barbara Tirrell, and Leslie Blake Walker.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, Funny Girl features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. This new revival is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Ellenore Scott and Ayodele Casel.

