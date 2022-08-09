Kinky Boots in concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane – production images released

Production shots have been released for Kinky Boots the Musical in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The 2016 WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, telling a story inspired by true events, as Charlie Price turns to a drag queen named Lola for help to save his failing shoe factory.

The cast is led by Cedric Neal (Back To The Future) as Lola/Simon, Joel Harper-Jackson (Cock) as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde) as Lauren, alongside Ahmed Hamad (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Harry, Daisy Wood-Davis (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) as Nicola, Duane Goode (Aladdin) as George/Simon Snr, Graham Bickley (Sunset Boulevard) as Mister Price, Hannah Lowther (Heathers) as Gemma Louise, Kayleigh McKnight (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Trish, Madison Swan (The Book of Mormon) as Marge, Nikki Bentley (Wicked) as Pat and Sean Needham (9 to 5) as Don.

The ensemble of "Angels" includes Ashley Samuels, Eli Caldwell, Finton Flynn, Jayred Lempriere, Jordan Bennett and Ross Carpenter.









Under the direction of Omar F Okai, the creative team includes musical director Freddie Tapner, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Tom Marshall, casting director Harry Blumenau, stylist Rory McNerney, production manager Pete Kramer, company stage manager Rachael Downey, assistant stage manager Bryony Relf, assistant stage manager Emily Mei-Ling Pearce, assistant to the director Bree Smith, assistant musical director Amelia Davies, chorus master Dan Turek, sound 1 Harry Greatorex, sound 2 Olly Smith, production sound engineer Josh Richardson, costume supervisor Chris Cope and lighting programmer Chris Winn.

You can purchase tickets for the show's final performance, this evening, HERE.