Kinky Boots to be screened in cinemas in 2020

The West End production of Kinky Boots will be screened in cinemas across the UK and Ireland, the show's social channels have confirmed.

On Tuesday 4 February 2020 and Sunday 9 February 2020, the West End production (featuring original leads Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly) will be shown in venues across the UK.

Based on the hit 2005 film with a screenplay by Tim Firth, the musical garnered positive reviews when it first opened at the Adelphi Theatre. It has music and lyrics by Lauper and a book by Fierstein.

The play tells the story of Price, who inherits a suffering shoe factory. Following a meeting with drag queen Lola, Price starts embracing a more flamboyant business model.

First opening on Broadway in 2012, with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots earned 13 Tony Award nominations, winning six including Best Musical and Best Score. In 2016 it went on to win three Olivier Awards following its West End premiere.

You can see a full list of participating venues here.