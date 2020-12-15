Kiln Theatre to live-stream Ayad Akhtar's The Invisible Hand

Kiln Theatre has announced its first live-streamed production since the pandemic began.

2016 play The Invisible Hand, penned by Ayad Akhtar, will be read in a specially revised revival on 18 December. The north London venue will present the piece online, with tickets available for free. Bookers will have the opportunity to donate to the theatre for the experience.

Tony Jayawardena and Daniel Lapaine from the original company will return for the live-stream experience, with new cast members Scott Karim and Maanuv Thiara joining the cast.

Artistic director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham said today: "The Invisible Hand was my last production before we closed down for refurbishment in 2016, and it was a play I was deeply proud of, and one that seemed to really resonate with audiences.

"Ayad and I have stayed in touch ever since, and after reading his wonderful new book Homeland Elegies in the height of lockdown, I asked whether he would host a supporter's night via Zoom. He kindly accepted and we went on to discuss bringing the show back for a new audience. So, here we are – stripped back to just Ayad's thrilling and fastidiously researched words, in our first ever (but hopefully not the last) live stream."

The production has assistant direction by Tom Wright, lighting by Lucía Sánchez Roldán, sound by Jon Sealey, vision mixing and camera direction by Chris Lincé and broadcast engineering from Tom Lee.

This reading is the first in a series of events for the company over the coming months – further details will be announced shortly.