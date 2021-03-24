Kathryn Hunter to star in Shakespeare's Globe's King Lear in 2022 – 24 years after first playing the role

In line with unveiling its 2021 season, Shakespeare's Globe has also revealed initial plans for 2022.

Helena Kaut-Howson will return to direct Kathryn Hunter as King Lear, 24 years after Hunter appeared in the tragic Shakespeare play.

Also involved in the international production are movement director Marcello Magni, designer Pawel Dobrzycki and composer Boleslaw Rawski.

Hunter has previously played a huge variety of Shakespeare roles including Richard III at the Globe, Timon in Timon of Athens and Antony and Cleopatra at the RSC. She was the first British woman to play King Lear professionally.

