J'Ouvert West End show and BBC broadcast: first look

First look photos have been unveiled for the award-winning piece J'Ouvert, set to be broadcast this evening on the BBC ahead of its West End run.

Annice Boparai (Trojan Horse), Gabrielle Brooks (Twelfth Night), Sapphire Joy (Our Country's Good) and DJ Zuyane Russell lead this piece, set during Notting Hill carnival in 2017.

Annice Boparai (Nisha)

© Helen Murray

The production of James Tait Black Award-winner Yasmin Joseph's debut play is also the directorial debut of actor Rebekah Murrell (Nine Night), and is designed by Sandra Falase in collaboration with Chloe Lamford, with lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, sound design by Beth Duke, movement by Shelley Maxwell and casting by Isabella Odoffin.

Gabriella Brooks (Nadine), Sapphire Joy (Jade)

© Helen Murray

The piece will be broadcast tonight as part of BBC Four's Lights Up season – and will also be available on BBC iPlayer, ahead of its live run in June.

You can see more photos below.

The show is part of the Re:Emerge season of plays – which you can get tickets for now.

Sapphire Joy (Jade), Gabrielle Brooks (Nadine), Annice Boparai (Nisha), Background - Zuyane Russell

© Helen Murray

Gabrielle Brooks (Nadine), Sapphire Joy (Jade), Background - Zuyane Russell

© Helen Murray

Gabrielle Brooks (Nadine)

© Helen Murray

Gabrielle Brooks (Nadine)

© Helen Murray

Zuyane Russell

© Helen Murray