Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium: first look at Jason Donovan

Initial photos have been released for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat ahead of the new production's opening at The London Palladium.

Sheridan Smith (Narrator), Jason Donovan (Pharaoh), Jac Yarrow (Joseph), Michael Pickering (Simeon) and Richard Carson (Reuben) lead the cast of the new staging, which marks 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

The adult cast is completed by Femi Akinfolarin, Casey Al-Shaqsy, JR Ballantyne, Lydia Bannister, Thalia Burt, Michael Cortez, Vanessa Fisher, Ahmed Hamad, Blythe Jandoo, Matt Krzan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Billy Mitchell, Georgina Parkinson, Emily Ann Potter, Matthew Rowland, Harriet Samuel-Grey, Carl Spencer, Joshua Steel, Hannah Taylor and Jack Wilcox.

A scene from Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice at The London Palladium

© Tristram Kenton

The revival production is directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Miss Saigon), with choreography from JoAnn M Hunter, design from Morgan Large, lighting from Ben Cracknell and sound from Gareth Owen. Casting is by Stuart Burt with children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph". It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

Further production shots of Yarrow, Smith and the cast are expected later this week.