Jonathan Bailey, Taron Egerton, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels to star in Cock revival

Award-winning director Marianne Elliott will revive Mike Bartlett's hit play Cock, running from 5 March at the Ambassador's Theatre in London.

Bartlett's award-winning play is being revived after first premiering at the Royal Court in 2009 (it was also seen at Chichester's Minerva Theatre in 2018). The four-hander explores how people can change to be with others.

It is set to star Jonathan Bailey (reuniting with Elliott after appearing in Company) alongside Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Jade Anouka (The Phlebotomist) and Phil Daniels (This House).

Design is by Merle Hansel, lighting is by Paule Constable, sound is by Ian Dickson, composition is by Femi Temowo, movement is by Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster, associate direction is by Chloe Christian and voice work is by Hazel Holder. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton.

Elliott said "I feel so excited to be working on this beautifully crafted and hilarious play by Mike Bartlett. It keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout. A truly theatrical piece in that it asks the audience to enter the imagination of the storytelling - as only live theatre can do. It's also all about the acting so to have such a talented, highly experienced, stellar cast is an absolute dream!"

Bartlett added: "I love Marianne Elliott's work and have done for a long time, so I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with her on this revival. Especially with this incredible cast, which I know will bring both a fresh take and vast experience to a play about love, identity and the passionate human being."