John McCrea and Aimee Lou Wood to star in Cabaret in the West End

See who's heading to the Kit Kat Club!

New faces will be joining the award-winning production of Cabaret from 13 February 2023.

WhatsOnStage Award-winner John McCrea (who originated the part of Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie) will take over the role of Emcee in the production, joined by BAFTA winner and WhatsOnStage Award nominee Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Uncle Vanya) as the new Sally Bowles.

Wood is currently winning critical praise for her turn in new film Living, appearing opposite Bill Nighy. Her other credits include Downstate at the National Theatre, Rob Icke's version of Mary Stuart and People, Places and Things on tour.

John McCrea and Aimee Lou Wood

© Kit Kat Club

She said today: "I've wanted to be Sally Bowles since I was around 10 so this is really special. I'm unbelievably excited and having the greatest time in rehearsals. The production is so wonderful and I feel honoured to be stepping into this beautiful team of people!"

McCrea won both the WhatsOnStage Award and Critics Circle Award in 2018 for his performance as Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and returned to the stage last year in Daddy! at the Almeida. His film credits include Cruella and Dracula.

He added: "I'm thrilled to be taking on the iconic role of the Emcee in this ground-breaking production of Cabaret. It's an absolute honour to be joining this amazing company of artists."

Also set to join the record-breaking production are Nathan Ives-Moiba (As You Like It) in the role of Cliff Bradshaw, beginning on 13 February. At certain performances, the role of Sally Bowles will be played by Emily Benjamin.

Benjamin will take on the role of Bowles from 30 January to 11 February before Wood begins, with Matthew Gent playing the role of the Emcee during the same window. At certain performances the role of Sally Bowles will be played by Sally Frith.

A new cast album for Cabaret is being released on 20 January 2023, featuring original stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. Further details about the album can be found here.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster.

The cast also includes Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Richard Katz as Herr Schultz, Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly. The show runs until the end of December 2023.