Joe Sugg joins Waitress in the West End: first look photos

New production images have been released for Waitress in the West End, featuring Strictly star Joe Sugg as Ogie.

The show continues to run at the Adelphi Theatre where it is booking through until January 2020. Sugg takes over from Blake Harrison in the role on 9 September, and joins a cast led by Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace, Laura Baldwin and David Hunter.

The show is directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography from Lorin Latarro, lighting from Ken Billington and designs from Scott Pask.

Waitress opened at the Adelphi Theatre earlier this year, with WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton saying: "Waitress is a treat... it leaves a pleasantly sweet taste in the mouth."

Sara Bareilles' songs feature in the piece, which is based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly and has a book by Jessie Nelson. The show tells of a waitress and avid baker in a small town working in a diner who is stuck in a toxic relationship.

