Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson go head-to-head in WhatsOnStage's baking challenge WOSA Cookin'

This year's hosts of the WhatsOnStage Awards battle it out to see who was the most adept baker

Sophie Lee and Jodie Prenger

This year's WhatsOnStage Awards hosts – Tom Read Wilson and Jodie Prenger – went head-to-head in our brand new baking feature "WOSA Cookin'".

Presented by YouTube star Sophie Lee and WhatsOnStage Awards and theatre producer Paul Taylor-Mills, in every episode, two stage stars will be going head-to-head to prove their culinary skills with a variety of challenges.

