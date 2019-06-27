Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican in rehearsals first look photos

Images have been released offering a first look at rehearsals for Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican.

Timothy Sheader's production opens on 9 July, with previews from 4 July, and runs until 24 August. It stars Robert Tripolino, Ricardo Afonso, Sallay Garnett, Matt Cardle, Cavin Cornwall and Nathan Amzi alongside Samuel Buttery as Herod as well as Tim Newman and Matthew Harvey as Simon and Peter.

The cast is completed by Daniel Bailey, Bernadette Bangura, Robert Bannon, Cyrus Brandon, Melanie Bright, Georgia Carling, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Luke Hall, Simon Hardwick, Zac Hawkins, Dayle Hodge, Stevie Hutchinson, Cleopatra Joseph, Rachel Moran, Billy Nevers, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure.

The production originally opened at the Open Air Theatre Regent's Park in 2016, before returning to the theatre the following year.

The production is choreographed by Drew McOnie. It won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival in 2017. Musical direction is from Tom Deering, design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph.

The show has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, and was created as a rock album in 1970 before being staged for the first time the following year.