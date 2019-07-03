Jesus Christ Superstar Barbican cast in rehearsals

As Timothy Sheader's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical Jesus Christ Superstar prepares to open at the Barbican, we dropped in on rehearsals to find out how the cast is getting on.

Directed by Sheader, the production has choreography by Drew McOnie and musical direction from Tom Deering. The cast features Robert Tripolino in the title role alongside Ricardo Afonso as Judas, Sallay Garnett as Mary and Matt Cardle as Pilate.

They are joined by Cavin Cornwall, Nathan Amzi, Samuel Buttery, Tim Newman, Matthew Harvey, Daniel Bailey, Bernadette Bangura, Robert Bannon, Cyrus Brandon, Melanie Bright, Georgia Carling, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Luke Hall, Simon Hardwick, Zac Hawkins, Dayle Hodge, Stevie Hutchinson, Cleopatra Joseph, Rachel Moran, Billy Nevers, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure.

The production originally opened at the Open Air Theatre Regent's Park in 2016, before returning to the theatre the following year, winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival in 2017. Design is by Tom Scutt with lighting design by Lee Curran and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph.

Jesus Christ Superstar has music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Rice, and was created as a rock album in 1970 before being staged for the first time the following year.