Jerusalem with Mark Rylance in the West End – first look

Production images have been released for Jerusalem.

The show sees Mark Rylance and Mackenzie Crook reprise their celebrated roles as Johnny "Rooster" Byron and Ginger respectively in Ian Rickson's production of Jez Butterworth's hit play.

Also in the piece are Kemi Awoderu (Pea), Alan David (The Professor), Shane David-Joseph (Parsons), Gerard Horan (Wesley), Ed Kear (Davey), Charlotte O'Leary (Tanya), Indra Ové (Dawn), Jack Riddiford (Lee), Barry Sloane (Troy Whitworth), Niky Wardley (Linda Fawcett) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Phaedra). Kobe Champion-Norville, Jesse Manzi and Matteo Philbert will share the role of Marky and joining as understudies are Amanda Gordon, Abigail Green, Callum Sheridan-Lee, Greg Snowden and Anthony Taylor.

The piece has a creative team including designer ULTZ, lighting designer Mimi Jordan Sherin, composer Stephen Warbeck, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph and casting director Amy Ball CDG.

The show runs to 9 August 2022.

Mark Rylance (Johnny "Rooster" Byron)

© Simon Annand

Kemi Awoderu (Pea), Mark Rylance (Johnny "Rooster" Byron) and Charlotte O'Leary (Tanya). l-r back Ed Kear (Davey) and Mackenzie Crook (Ginger)

© Simon Annand

Mackenzie Crook (Ginger)

© Simon Annand

