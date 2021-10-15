Jenna Russell sings "Stars and the Moon" from Songs for a New World

On 7 November 2021 the award-winning West End and Broadway star Jenna Russell, who has wowed audiences in shows such as Fun Home, The Bridges of Madison County, Grey Gardens, Sunday in the Park with George and Guys and Dolls, will perform a solo concert.

Before she takes to the stage, you can watch a very special preview – with Russell singing "Stars and the Moon" from Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, accompanied by the wonderful Connagh Tonkinson.

Nigel Lilley will serve as musical director for the Cadogan Hall concert, which takes place at 6.30pm – tickets are available below, and you can now get them without any booking fee!