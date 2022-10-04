Janet McTeer, Callum Scott Howells and more confirmed for new National Theatre productions

The National Theatre has announced new details for programming through to spring 2023.

Janet McTeer (Ozark), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent) and Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) will star in Simon Stone's (Yerma) new play Phaedra, marking the celebrated playwright's NT debut and UK stage debut for Bouab.

McTeer will take on the titular role in Stone's new take on the classic mythological character in a production which will feature set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design and associate set design by Mel Page, lighting design by James Farncombe and composition and sound design by Stefan Gregory. Stone will also direct the piece alongside associate director Nimmo Ismail.

Phaedra will run at the Lyttelton Theatre from 1 February 2023.

Callum Scott Howells (It's a Sin), currently appearing as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and Rosie Sheehy (King John, RSC) will take on the title roles in Romeo and Julie, a new play by Gary Owen.

Co-produced with Sherman Theatre and directed by Rachel O'Riordan, the drama follows two Welsh teenagers raised a few streets apart and is inspired by Shakespeare's timeless classic.

Joining Howells and Sheehy on stage will be Catrin Aaron, Paul Brennen and Anita Reynolds, with members of the show's creative team including set and costume designer Hayley Grindle, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Gregory Clarke and staff director Kwame Owusu.

Romeo and Julie will be staged at the Dorfman Theatre from 14 February 2023.

In other news, complete casting has been revealed to join Fay Ripley in April De Angelis' new play Kerry Jackson, running the Dorfman from November. The company includes Madeline Appiah, Michael Fox, Michael Gould, Kitty Hawthorne and Gavin Spokes.

In addition, Jude Christian's adaptation of Hamlet for younger audiences, originally directed by Tinuke Craig, is set to return to the Dorfman in March before embarking on a six-week tour to state schools across England.

Finally, Emma Rice's Wuthering Heights, co-produced by Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal, in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, will transfer to St Ann's Warehouse in New York this October before heading out on a US tour.