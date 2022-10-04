Standing at the Sky's Edge musical announces cast for Sheffield and London runs

The National Theatre has confirmed casting for a transfer of new musical Standing at the Sky's Edge for 2023, with the show marking its London premiere.

Co-produced with Sheffield Theatres in association with Various Productions, the piece received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage during its 2019 run at the Crucible.

Described as "a love letter to Sheffield and ode to the iconic Park Hill Estate", the musical follows three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades. It features a book by Chris Bush and songs by Richard Hawley.

Appearing on stage will be Darragh Cowley, Ahmed Hamad, Samuel Jordan, Bobbie Little, Robert Lonsdale, David McKechnie, Maimuna Memon, Baker Mukasa, Alastair Natkiel, Faith Omole, Adam Price, Nicola Sloane, Jake Small, Deborah Tracey, Rachael Wooding and Alex Young.

Under the helm of Sheffield Theatres' artistic director, Robert Hastie, the creative team includes set and costume designer Ben Stones, choreographer Lynne Page, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Tom Deering, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Bobby Aitken, wigs, hair & make-up designer Cynthia De La Rosa and music director John Rutledge. The associate choreographer is Thomas Herron, assistant music director is Ehsaan Shivarani, staff directors are Thomas Herron and Elin Schofield and casting is by Stuart Burt CDG.

Standing at the Sky's Edge will run at the Olivier theatre from February 2023, following a return to the Crucible Theatre this winter.