Jamael Westman stars in The Lorax for Old Vic: In Camera

The Old Vic has announced the latest production in its In Camera series, which live streams performances direct from the venue.

Dr. Seuss's The Lorax will run for six performances only from 14 to 17 April with tickets priced from £10 to £40.

It will star Jamael Westman (Hamilton, West End) as the Once-ler and Audrey Brisson, David Ricardo-Pearce and Ben Thompson as The Lorax. The cast also includes Richard Katz, Melanie La Barrie and Silas Wyatt-Barke.

Staged in celebration of Earth Day and the book's 50th anniversary, the run will include three Playback performances that will be offered free to schools on Earth Day (22 April).

The Lorax



David Greig and Charlie Fink's adaptation, directed by Max Webster, is being "inventively transformed into a semi-staged pint-size version" for its In Camera incarnation.

Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus said: "We first presented our hugely popular production of Dr. Seuss's The Lorax back in 2015 and I still regard David Greig's dazzling adaptation as one of the best shows I've ever seen. It's a hugely entertaining and urgently relevant parable about how all of us, adult and child alike, can play our part in saving the planet.

"We are aiming to bring that full production back to The Old Vic but in the meantime, this stripped-back version for our fundraising Old Vic: In Camera series is a timely way of sharing this perfect tale of a global catastrophe followed by joyous renewal and rebirth."