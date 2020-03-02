Watch Jake Gyllenhaal sing "Defying Gravity" in SNL musical parody

It was musicals galore on this weekend's episode of SNL, with Jake Gyllenhaal taking part in an airport-themed musical medley alongside the cast of the comedy series and comedian John Mulaney.

Gyllenhaal showed off his musical chops ahead of his West End return in the transfer of the hit Broadway revival of Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, which opens later this summer and also stars Annaleigh Ashford.