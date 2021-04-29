Tony Award-nominated The Importance of Being Earnest revival to be streamed on-demand in May

The 2011 Broadway production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, starring and directed by Brian Bedford, will be streamed across May.

Previously shown only in cinemas, this is the first time that the production is being made available for home viewers worldwide. It is presented by Roundabout, LA Theatre Works, and BY Experience. It is hosted by David Hyde Pierce and has Alfred Molina interviewing Wilde scholar Michael Hackett at intermission.

The cast features Bedford as Lady Bracknell, alongside Santino Fontana as Algernon Moncrieff, David Furr as John Worthing, Sara Topham as Gwendolen Fairfax, Charlotte Parry as Cecily Cardew, Dana Ivey as Miss Prism, Paxton Whitehead as Rev. Canon Chasuble, Paul O'Brien as Lane, and Tim MacDonald as Merriman. The production originated at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

Bedford's production features a set and Tony-winning costumes by Desmond Heeley, lighting by Duane Schuler, sound by Drew Levy, hair and wigs by Paul Huntley, makeup by Angelina Avallone, and music by Berthold Carrière.

It will be available on-demand here with a pre-sale available now: