Immersive Guys and Dolls to be staged at the Bridge Theatre

A brand new immersive production of Guys and Dolls is set to rock Bridge Theatre audiences in 2023, it has been announced.

Based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the world-famous show follows a pair of gamblers who hit the Great White Way. It features classic numbers such as "Luck be a Lady", "Guys and Dolls" and "Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat".

The Bridge's artistic director Nick Hytner will helm the new revival, his first musical production in a long while. According to the venue, "the seating is wrapped around the action while the immersive tickets transport you to the streets of Manhattan and the bars of Havana in the unlikeliest of love stories." The venue has compared the show to its previous immersive productions like A Midsummer Night's Dream and Julius Caesar.

The revival, which opens in previews on 27 February (with an opening night on 9 March and a current booking period through to 2 September 2023 – with an eye on extending the run), will have designs by Bunny Christie with choreography by Arlene Phillips, associate direction and choreography by James Cousins, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, musical direction by Tom Brady, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Casting for Guys and Dolls will be announced at a later date.