Imelda Staunton reveals hopes to lead Hello, Dolly! production in 2023

Imelda Staunton has revealed hopes to star in Hello, Dolly! in the West End in 2023.

Staunton was originally meant to appear in the piece last autumn at the Adelphi Theatre, but the production's plans were derailed by the ongoing pandemic. Given Staunton's commitments to the upcoming final two seasons of The Crown, her schedule is significantly full over the coming months.

Speaking as part of Chichester Festival Theatre's ongoing digital season of interviews, hosted by Edward Seckerson, Staunton revealed hopes for the show to be staged in 2023, and is pushing hard for this to happen. She also reflected on how she hopes to bring out lead character Dolly Gallagher Levi's Irish heritage when she brings the role to life. Venue and further casting are to be revealed.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street)'s musical is based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago.

As per an announcement last summer, the show still plans to run, but with "new season details and all further information to be announced at a later date". Dominic Cooke (Follies) is set to reunite with Staunton for the production.

