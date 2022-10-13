Idina Menzel Disney Plus documentary announced

As announced by The Hollywood Reporter, Tony Award winner Idina Menzel will be the subject of a Disney Plus documentary entitled Which Way to the Stage? The film will be released on the streaming service on 9 December.

Which Way to the Stage? will be a feature documentary chronicling Menzel's career in theatre and film and culminating in her headlining concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Menzel made her Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Maureen Johnson in the original production of Rent and she won a Tony Award in 2004 for her lead performance as Elphaba in Wicked. She went on to reprise the role in the West End production at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in 2006 and also appeared in Chess in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2008. Her other Broadway credits include Aida and If/Then (erning her a 2014 Tony nomination). Menzel famously voiced the character of Elsa in Disney's Frozen and Frozen 2, recording the now-iconic song "Let It Go."