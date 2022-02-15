Hosts, performers and presenters announced for 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

Hosts, presenters and performers have been revealed for the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Returning to host the ceremony at the Prince of Wales Theatre this year will be Jodie Prenger (Tell Me On A Sunday) and Tom Read Wilson (Celebs Go Dating) following their turns fronting the event live in 2020 and digitally in 2021.

They will be joined by a variety of stage and screen names who will be presenting the awards on the night. These are: Omari Douglas (Cabaret), Daniel Monks (The Normal Heart), Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge), Tracy Ann Oberman (Doctor Who), Ella VaDay (RuPaul's Drag Race UK), Kitty Scott Claus (Death Drop), Best of Enemies writer and star James Graham and David Harewood, Strictly favourites Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe, Carousel choreographer Drew McOnie, American British ballet dancer Eric Underwood, Heathers' Frances Mayli McCann, Frozen star Stephanie McKeon and & Juliet lead and previous winner Miriam-Teak Lee.





A special red-carpet live-stream will take place ahead of the ceremony on Facebook from 6.30pm GMT, hosted by Amy Hart and Oscar Conlon-Morrey.

The performers for the evening have also been revealed:

– The evening will open with "We're Back in the Game" featuring Jodie Prenger, Tom Read Wilson and an all-star ensemble. The original number will have music by Alex Parker, lyrics by Katie Lam and choreography by Ruthie Stephens

– Isaac Gryn, Ryan Anderson, Alex Christian, Michael O'Reilly and Dale White will perform "Gee, Officer Krupke" from West Side Story

– Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck performing "Some Enchanted Evening/ I'm In Love" from South Pacific

– Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Rebecca Trehearn performing "I Know You" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

– Olly Dobson, Cedric Neal and Courtney-Mae Briggs performing "The Power of Love" from Back to the Future the Musical

– Samantha Barks performing "Let It Go" from Frozen

– Aimie Atkinson performing "I Can't Go Back" from Pretty Woman: The Musical

– Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo performing "Elephant Love Medley" from Moulin Rouge! The Musical

– The evening will conclude with "A Tribute To Stephen Sondheim", featuring an all-star ensemble and choreography by Ruthie Stephens

Members of the all-star ensemble will be revealed in due course.





To make sure you don't miss your chance to be in the room where it happens – tickets for the Awards are on sale below!