High Fidelity musical to have London premiere at The Turbine Theatre

The first London production of the High Fidelity musical will open at the new Turbine Theatre in Battersea, it has been announced.

Based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel of the same name (which was adapted into a film in 2000 starring John Cusack and Jack Black), the piece follows a record store owner in his mid-30s who prefers to observe life rather than immersive himself in it – much to the chagrin of his girlfriend. The musical first ran in Boston in 2006.

The film and stage production originally moved Hornby's novel from London to USA, but this new production will take the story back to the British capital. The show runs from 21 October to 7 December.

High Fidelity has book by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole), music by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Bring It On). Vikki Stone will join the team to work with the authors to relocate the action back to its London/Camden roots.

Tom Jackson Greaves will direct and choreograph the production, which has designs by David Shields, sound by Dan Samson, lighting by Andrew Exeter and casting by Will Burton. Helen Siveter will be the associate director. Casting is to be confirmed.