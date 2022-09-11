Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End to be renamed

The Phantom of The Opera will have its home rechristened, it has been revealed.

Her Majesty's Theatre on Haymarket is set to be retitled, as confirmed by a spokesperson for venue owner LWTheatres earlier this week.

It is expected that, given there is a new monarch, Charles III, the venue (built in 1897) will revert to its older title, His Majesty's Theatre.

The 1216-seat theatre held this title from 1901 to 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II first came to the throne. Older buildings that sat on the same site also changed their name for the respective king or queen.

The date for the renaming has not been revealed, not, notably, has a date for the King's coronation.

A freshly updated staging of The Phantom of the Opera is currently running at the theatre, having been given a refresh during the Covid pandemic. The cast is led by Killian Donnelly and Lucy St. Louis.