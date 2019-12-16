The Haystack at Hampstead Theatre full cast announced

Roxana Silbert will direct her debut production as artistic director of the Hampstead Theatre this January, with Al Blyth's world premiere production of The Haystack.

The announced cast includes Lucy Black (Top Girls at the National Theatre), Oliver Johnstone (All My Sons at the Old Vic), Rona Morison (The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at the Donmar Warehouse), Enyi Okoronkwo (Noises Off at the Lyric Hammersmith) and Sarah Woodward (Quiz at the Noël Coward Theatre).

The Haystack runs from 31 January to 7 March, with a press night on 6 February. It is Blyth's first full-length play and tells of an investigative journalist who unearths a controversial lead in a world monitored by GCHQ and national surveillance. Design is by Tom Piper, lighting by Rick Fisher, composition and sound by Ben and Max Ringham, costume by Emma Cains, video by Duncan McLean, movement by Wayne Parsons and casting by Juliet Horsley.

The production will run on the main stage and follows the current show Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer which depicts one of the pivotal moments of the Cold War era – a 1972 chess match between two grandmasters from the USSR and the USA, Boris Spassky and Bobby Fischer.