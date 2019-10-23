Hannah Tointon to join West End cast of Waitress

Lucie Jones will extend her leading role as Jenna in Waitress until 25 January and Hannah Tointon will take over the role of Dawn from Laura Baldwin in the West End show, it was announced today.

Tointon is best known for her TV roles in The Inbetweeners, Mr Selfridge and Hollyoaks and will join the company from 2 December, after Baldwin plays her final performance on 30 November.

Alongside Tointon and Jones, the cast incudes Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe and Joe Sugg as Ogie. Sugg will also give his final performance on 30 November, with further casting to be announced in due course.

Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The musical is currently booking until 28 March.