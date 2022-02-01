Hamilton extends West End run

Hamilton has extended its West End run.

The cast is led by Karl Queensborough, who plays the title role of Alexander Hamilton, with Jay Perry currently as Aaron Burr.

Also in the cast are Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Waylon Jacobs as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Khalid Daley as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton, Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Harry Hepple as King George. At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton is played by Nuno Queimado.

You can watch a special face-to-face interview between the London and New York Hamiltons in our exclusive video:

The production has revealed that Simon-Anthony Rhoden (Burr) has had to withdraw from the production for the time being due to an injury, though the performer will return at a currently unconfirmed date.

The cast also comprises Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Matthew Caputo, Filippo Coffano, Ashley Daniels, Kelly Downing, Lydia Fraser, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Jake Halsey-Jones, Olivia Kate Holding, Peter Houston, DeAngelo Jones, Phoebe Liberty Jones, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Travis Kerry, Ella Kora, Natasha Leaver, Aaron Lee Lambert, Sinead Long, Louis Mackrodt, Lindsey Tierney and Brandon Williams.

The show has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (who is set for great things, we'd wager), and is directed by Thomas Kail with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of the first Treasury Secretary and Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

It features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe.

The show has extended its run to 10 July 2022.