Hairspray will still begin performances next week, following English roadmap delay

It's been pushed back and back but it will not be broken – Hairspray the Musical has confirmed it intends to push ahead with socially distanced seating from a week today – 22 June.

The fan favourite show will be led by Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, Marisha Wallace, Les Dennis, Rita Simons, Jonny Amies and more.

The full company includes Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen and Imogen Bailey, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Bradley Judge, Winny Herbert, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Amy West and Natalie Woods.

Jack O'Brien will direct, with book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

In a note, the show said: "We're playing to a limited capacity of 1,000 seats until 18 July, in-line with government guidelines. Be quick and book now to see it first!

"Performances from 20 July are on sale with full capacity of 2,300 seats, once government guidelines allow."

Tickets for Hairspray are on sale now.